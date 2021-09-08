Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity among Bengalureans

It’s present among 50.86 per cent of the people having a co-morbidity

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 05:56 ist
In all, as many as 57,528 out of the 7.11 lakh people covered in the survey have a co-morbidity. Credit: iStock Images

Diabetes is the predominant co-morbidity among residents of Bengaluru, according to the BBMP’s door-to-door health survey. 

Diabetes is so common that it dwarfs all other co-morbidities put together. It’s present among 50.86 per cent of the people having a co-morbidity. Hypertension (35.82 per cent), hypothyroidism (2.99 per cent) and heart ailments (2.48 per cent) are the next major co-morbidities, according to the survey. 

In all, as many as 57,528 out of the 7.11 lakh people covered in the survey have a co-morbidity. 

The survey started slowly but covered 2,48,280 houses in the last 20 days, which is 90 per cent of the intended target. 

The survey began on August 16 with the aim of collecting health details of citizens such as co-morbidity, Covid vaccination status, general health status, among other things. 

“We (BBMP) have achieved 90 per cent of our target by covering 2.48 lakh households and 7.11 lakh people,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. “These details would help us handle the possible third wave of Covid-19 much better since we’ve clear data on people with co-morbidities and their place of residence,” Ashoka said. 

Despite some wards falling short of the target, zones such as Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli have overachieved. Data released by the BBMP showed that a mere 3.13 per cent of the seven lakh people surveyed had been infected with Covid-19 and all had recovered. 

As for vaccination, 62 per cent have received at least one dose while 21 per cent have completed both doses. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Diabetes
health
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

DH Toon | 'Achhe Din' of students still 'loading'

DH Toon | 'Achhe Din' of students still 'loading'

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 