Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity among Bengalureans

Diabetes is the predominant co-morbidity among residents of Bengaluru, according to the BBMP’s door-to-door health survey.

Diabetes is so common that it dwarfs all other co-morbidities put together. It’s present among 50.86 per cent of the people having a co-morbidity. Hypertension (35.82 per cent), hypothyroidism (2.99 per cent) and heart ailments (2.48 per cent) are the next major co-morbidities, according to the survey.

In all, as many as 57,528 out of the 7.11 lakh people covered in the survey have a co-morbidity.

The survey started slowly but covered 2,48,280 houses in the last 20 days, which is 90 per cent of the intended target.

The survey began on August 16 with the aim of collecting health details of citizens such as co-morbidity, Covid vaccination status, general health status, among other things.

“We (BBMP) have achieved 90 per cent of our target by covering 2.48 lakh households and 7.11 lakh people,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. “These details would help us handle the possible third wave of Covid-19 much better since we’ve clear data on people with co-morbidities and their place of residence,” Ashoka said.

Despite some wards falling short of the target, zones such as Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli have overachieved. Data released by the BBMP showed that a mere 3.13 per cent of the seven lakh people surveyed had been infected with Covid-19 and all had recovered.

As for vaccination, 62 per cent have received at least one dose while 21 per cent have completed both doses.

Check out DH's latest videos