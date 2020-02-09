Dishes cooked without fuel tickle the taste buds at Saksham

Over 60 participants showed their culinary skills at a fuelless cooking competition held as part of a month-long fuel conservation awareness campaign on Saturday.

Twenty-three contesting teams dished out delicacies, from the traditional ‘Gopala Kalla’ to unique sweet ‘Decadent Chocolate Ladoos’, besides colourful salads and mocktails. Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (Saksham) is an annual event conducted by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA). The cooking competition was held at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bengaluru.

A panel of experts judged the dishes on their taste, nutritional value, unique ingredients, presentation and hygiene.

Team Sesame — comprising Sharanya, Ravi Lal and Patricia Lewis — won the first prize for preparing dishes such as Rang Be Rang Modak, Rubix Cube Salad and Ragi Poha Uphari.

D L Pramodh, Executive Director and State Head, IOCL, presented the prizes to the winning teams. Mothi Sai Vasudevan, Deputy General Manager (LPG Sales), Karnataka, said: “The IOCL will be conducting group talks with households across the city to get ideas on sustainable cooking.”