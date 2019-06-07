'Fence Vibhutipura Lake in eight weeks'

The Lokayukta court on Thursday directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the stormwater drain section of the corporation to prevent the discharge of effluents to Vibhutipura Lake.

The court also directed the officials concerned to fence the boundaries of the lake within eight weeks, and submit a status report before the next hearing.

A room for security

The directions were based on United Bengaluru's complaint on pollution and encroachment of lakes in the city.

During the hearing, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials stated that a room for security was being built to guard the lake round the clock.

During the hearing, the petitioners noted that despite recent directions by the Lokayukta Court to survey the lake and fence the boundaries, the Palike was yet to comply with the same. Following this, the Lokayukta ordered the assistant director of land records and tahsildar, Bengaluru East to survey the lakes and fence the boundaries.