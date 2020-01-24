Flower show: Paper tickets at Lalbagh metro station

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2020, 23:54pm ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 01:57am ist
In the wake of the ongoing Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh, the BMRCL has introduced paper tickets to reduce the rush for tokens at the Lalbagh metro station. 

Passengers can purchase paper tickets at Rs 30 and travel to any metro station.

The tickets, valid for the day of the purchase, will be available at all metro stations from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday. Passengers travelling from other metro stations to Lalbagh can still buy tickets. Metro smartcard holders will get a 5% discount. 

