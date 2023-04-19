Bengaluru: Conference explores urbanisation, sustainability issues faced by Indian cities

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and Christ University’s MA (Public Policy) hosted a two-day international conference on cities and citizens — ‘Policy Conflux’.

Delivering the opening keynote address, urban activist Dr Ashwin Mahesh highlighted a citizen’s role to make cities liveable. ISEC director Professor Dr D Rajasekhar spoke on the importance of urbanisation and urban research at ISEC.

The conference featured technical sessions and scholarly presentations on various subjects, including urban financing. One of the key takeaways from the discussion was that Indian cities are not generating revenue that matches their potential.

Discussions also covered citizen participation, urban governance, and service delivery. The impact of urbanisation on the environment and climate change, including carbon emissions and pollution, were also addressed. Featuring in the discussions were innovative solutions to address pollution such as green buildings.

Anupam Nanda, professor of urban economics and real estate at the University of Manchester, UK, delivered the valedictory address. Nanda said cities are different and should therefore learn and adapt instead of copy solutions from others.