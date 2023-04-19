Bengaluru: Conference explores urbanisation

Bengaluru: Conference explores urbanisation, sustainability issues faced by Indian cities

The conference featured technical sessions and scholarly presentations on various subjects, including urban financing

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 05:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and Christ University’s MA (Public Policy) hosted a two-day international conference on cities and citizens — ‘Policy Conflux’. 

Delivering the opening keynote address, urban activist Dr Ashwin Mahesh highlighted a citizen’s role to make cities liveable. ISEC director Professor Dr D Rajasekhar spoke on the importance of urbanisation and urban research at ISEC.

The conference featured technical sessions and scholarly presentations on various subjects, including urban financing. One of the key takeaways from the discussion was that Indian cities are not generating revenue that matches their potential.

Discussions also covered citizen participation, urban governance, and service delivery. The impact of urbanisation on the environment and climate change, including carbon emissions and pollution, were also addressed. Featuring in the discussions were innovative solutions to address pollution such as green buildings.

Anupam Nanda, professor of urban economics and real estate at the University of Manchester, UK, delivered the valedictory address. Nanda said cities are different and should therefore learn and adapt instead of copy solutions from others.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Christ University
conference

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Democracy and its discontents

Democracy and its discontents

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

 