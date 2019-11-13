Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from Nov 18

A three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the annual technology conclave, is scheduled to being from November 18 in the city.

The 22nd edition of the BTS, the flagship event of IT, BT and Start-up Department, will focus on innovation and deliberate on Smart IT, Smart BIO, Global innovation alliances and Impact.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, C N Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and Science and Technology said: “One of the new additions this year is the robotics competition – R2-RoboRecharge Robotic Premier League. Students from all over Karnataka will be a part of this biggest robotics championship.”

The event will be a fun learning experience for the students under the skilled guidance of renowned academicians and industry experts. A new category of business awards, Bengaluru Impact Awards, along with prestigious STPI IT Export Awards and Smart Bio Awards will be presented, the minister added.

According to E V Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary, as many as 20 countries will take part in the event. More than 250 experts will address 3,500 delegates and around 300 exhibitors will showcase their services, products and technologies to more than 11,000 visitors.

The summit will witness deliberations covering topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Impact of Blockchain, Impact of IoT, Cyber Security, Space and Drone Revolutions, Electric Vehicles among others.