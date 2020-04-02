Cargo flights to meet demand for Indian products

Cargo flights to meet demand for Indian products

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 01:14 ist
Representative image.

In view of a high demand for Indian products, especially pharmaceuticals and fresh produce, Qatar Airways Cargo has started adding additional air freight capacity between Qatar and India by utilising passenger aircraft to carry freight only. 

The flights will be in addition to the existing freight services. The airline will operate freight-only passenger aircraft to Delhi (three weekly flights), Hyderabad (three weekly flights), Bengaluru (three weekly flights), Chennai (four weekly flights), Mumbai (five weekly flights) and Kolkata (two weekly flights). The flights will be operated without any cabin crew members or passengers on board. 

The addition of the 19-weekly belly-hold services will see the airline’s weekly cargo capacity to India grow from 2,900 tonnes to 3,300 tonnes, Qatar Airways said in a media
statement.

