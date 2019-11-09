DSU Talent Search from Nov 12

Dayananda Sagar University will hold the annual DSU Talent Search in Bengaluru from November 12 to 14.

The event seeks to identify and reward students from classes 9 to 12 from schools across India. It trains them in new technologies and helps them find solutions to the challenges while discovering business opportunities. The talent search also helps them develop new skill sets that they can apply to real-world situations.

Mentors in various labs set up on the campus by the DSU's industry partners such as Autodesk, GE, IBM, Bosch ETAS, VMware, NVidia, Boston, Bosch Rexroth, Dassault Systemes, SolidWorks and Analog Devices besides the DSU faculty will closely work with the participants.

The event will cover 39 topics and give away Rs 5 lakh worth of prizes. Winners will also get an opportunity to work in 10 prominent industry-sponsored labs. Registrations for the DSU Talent Search 2019 are open and the last date is November 11, 11 am. For details, visit www.ddsu.edu.in or e-mail to dsutalentsearch@dsu.edu.in.