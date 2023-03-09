IISc's Open Day throws up ideas on sustainable transportation modules

When the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, celebrated Open Day on March 4, its Sustainable Transportation Lab conducted a polling activity to understand the publics' view on a few transportation measures.

The response was very different from what political leaders or bureaucrats perceive as a solution to the city’s growing vehicular congestion.

Of the 239 participants, a majority of them (194) cast their preference for the option of making the city ‘completely pedestrianised’. A metro system and cycling lanes took the second and third spot with 185 and 184 votes, respectively; 182 of them voted for the introduction of congestion pricing to discourage the use of private vehicles.

Mobility solutions such as elevated corridor, more new roads for cars emerged at the bottom with the least number of votes, which is as low as 47 and 40, respectively.

Dr Ashish Verma, Professor, Transportation Systems Engineering (TSE) and convener, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, said citizens are more likely to support sustainable modes if they get a holistic perspective on mobility choices.