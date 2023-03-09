IISc throws up ideas on transportation modules

IISc's Open Day throws up ideas on sustainable transportation modules

Of the 239 participants, a majority of them (194) cast their preference for the option of making the city ‘completely pedestrianised’

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2023, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 04:45 ist
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

When the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, celebrated Open Day on March 4, its Sustainable Transportation Lab conducted a polling activity to understand the publics' view on a few transportation measures.

The response was very different from what political leaders or bureaucrats perceive as a solution to the city’s growing vehicular congestion. 

Of the 239 participants, a majority of them (194) cast their preference for the option of making the city ‘completely pedestrianised’. A metro system and cycling lanes took the second and third spot with 185 and 184 votes, respectively; 182 of them voted for the introduction of congestion pricing to discourage the use of private vehicles. 

Mobility solutions such as elevated corridor, more new roads for cars emerged at the bottom with the least number of votes, which is as low as 47 and 40, respectively.

Dr Ashish Verma, Professor, Transportation Systems Engineering (TSE) and convener, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, said citizens are more likely to support sustainable modes if they get a holistic perspective on mobility choices. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IISc
IISc Bengaluru
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

 