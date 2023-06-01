DKS forms party panel for ZP-TP polls

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has constituted a 19-member committee to submit a report on how the party should face impending elections to taluk and zilla panchayats.
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will head the committee that has ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, H K Patil, H C Mahadevappa, Sharan Prakash Patil, R B Timmapur among others as members.
Also Read | Congress will stand with those who strengthened us: D K Shivakumar
The ZP-TP elections were due in May-June 2021.
