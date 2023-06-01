DKS forms party panel for ZP-TP polls

DKS forms party panel for ZP-TP polls

The ZP-TP elections were due in May-June 2021

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 01:33 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has constituted a 19-member committee to submit a report on how the party should face impending elections to taluk and zilla panchayats.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will head the committee that has ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, H K Patil, H C Mahadevappa, Sharan Prakash Patil, R B Timmapur among others as members.

Also Read | Congress will stand with those who strengthened us: D K Shivakumar
 

The ZP-TP elections were due in May-June 2021.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DKS
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 