DKS forms party panel for ZP-TP polls

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has constituted a 19-member committee to submit a report on how the party should face impending elections to taluk and zilla panchayats.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will head the committee that has ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, H K Patil, H C Mahadevappa, Sharan Prakash Patil, R B Timmapur among others as members.

The ZP-TP elections were due in May-June 2021.