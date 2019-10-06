Four arrested for selling fake Ayurvedic medicines

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four men from Wilson Garden for selling fake Ayurvedic medicines to senior citizens in the city.

The arrested men — Virupakshappa (40), Deepak (31), Santhosh (30), Vinayak (27) — had opened an Ayurvedic store in Wilson Garden called Siddhi Ayurveda Medicine and sold spurious substances, claiming they are medicines to cure hypertension, diabetes and joint problems.

The men, who hail from Gokak taluk in Belagavi and reside in Wilson Garden, targeted elderly men and women walking in the parks. They told unsuspecting elders that the medicines had good results when consumed or applied.

While many elderly individuals bought the medicines and used them, a few who did not find any relief filed a complaint with the CCB police. Sleuths from CCB seized the medicines, checked their authenticity and found them to be spurious. The police recovered Rs 6.5 lakh from the accused.

A case has been registered with the Wilson Garden police.