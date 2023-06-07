Free bus travel for SSLC students

Free bus travel for SSLC students

Students will have to produce their examination admission tickets to travel on the KSRTC and BMTC buses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 07 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 05:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The KSRTC and the BMTC will allow students taking the SSLC supplementary exams to travel for free on their buses from their homes to examination centres from June 12 to 19. 

Students will have to produce their examination admission tickets to travel on the KSRTC's city, suburban, ordinary and express buses, and the BMTC's ordinary services, a news release said. 

