Free bus travel for SSLC students

The KSRTC and the BMTC will allow students taking the SSLC supplementary exams to travel for free on their buses from their homes to examination centres from June 12 to 19.
Students will have to produce their examination admission tickets to travel on the KSRTC's city, suburban, ordinary and express buses, and the BMTC's ordinary services, a news release said.
