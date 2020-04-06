COVID: Gokula Education Foundation donates Rs 3 crore

Gokula Education Foundation donates Rs 3 crore to state, Centre to fight COVID-19

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 01:14 ist
Representative image/iStock

Bengaluru-based Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), which runs the Ramaiah Group of Institutions and Hospitals, on Monday donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GEF delegation — led by chairperson Dr M R Jayaram, vice-president Seetharam and other officials — met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore to the CM's fund and PM CARES' fund, respectively.

The group has also allocated a 200-bed isolation facility to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients at its campus in Bengaluru. Besides, the Ramaiah Hospital is also running a fever clinic to screen all suspected COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19
donation
Bengaluru
