Govt schools in Malleswaram to adopt latest tech in teaching

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 02:50 ist
Over 22 government schools in the Malleswaram Assembly constituency will go hi-tech.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also represents the constituency, has decided to support tech-based education at these schools to bring them on par with the private schools.

Narayan made an announcement in this regard on Monday after discussions with academicians and non-government organisations in the education field.

"Our effort is to bring government schools on par with private schools in teaching methods. Providing technology-based education is one such option," said Narayan.

The minister also discussed training teachers using the latest techniques to enhance their skills.

Audio visual room

These schools will also get an audio visual room to conduct science and technology classes. A dashboard to update the daily progress of the school will also be set up.

 

