Random checks at hospitals to monitor Covid treatment

Govt will hold random checks at hospitals to monitor Covid treatment

The exercise will help understand the actual availability of beds at the hospital

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2021, 04:31 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 05:25 ist
Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali who is also the nodal minister for Covid War Room and Covid helpline inaugurated the new helpline centre at Yeshwantpur. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will randomly check hospitals to ensure proper admission and discharge of Covid patients, said Arvind Limbavali, forest minister and nodal minister for Covid war rooms and helplines.

The exercise, conducted as and when required at the call centres, will help understand the actual availability of beds at the hospital and the status of treatment to patients.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the additional call centre (1912) at Yeshwantpur, Limbavali said: “The 1912 helpline previously had 60 lines. Now, 70 more lines have been added. While previously a caller had to wait 12 to 20 minutes for his turn to speak to the doctor or executive, he will now get immediately connected.”

Also read: Gang illegally sells Remdesivir, stocks up fake vials

Doctors deployed at these call centres will talk to the patients directly and provide medical guidance in the event of delays in transferring the call to the jurisdictional zones.

“Besides conducting reality checks, the call centres will also act as triaging centres,” the minister said.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, and helpline nodal officer Vipin Singh were also present.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Limbavali
Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 