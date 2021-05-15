Govt will hold random checks at hospitals to monitor Covid treatment

The state government will randomly check hospitals to ensure proper admission and discharge of Covid patients, said Arvind Limbavali, forest minister and nodal minister for Covid war rooms and helplines.

The exercise, conducted as and when required at the call centres, will help understand the actual availability of beds at the hospital and the status of treatment to patients.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the additional call centre (1912) at Yeshwantpur, Limbavali said: “The 1912 helpline previously had 60 lines. Now, 70 more lines have been added. While previously a caller had to wait 12 to 20 minutes for his turn to speak to the doctor or executive, he will now get immediately connected.”

Doctors deployed at these call centres will talk to the patients directly and provide medical guidance in the event of delays in transferring the call to the jurisdictional zones.

“Besides conducting reality checks, the call centres will also act as triaging centres,” the minister said.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, and helpline nodal officer Vipin Singh were also present.