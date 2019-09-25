HC for redress mechanism on potholes

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2019, 00:54am ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 01:19am ist
Karnataka High Court

The high court has ordered the BBMP to create awareness to help the public lodge complaints on potholes on the city roads. 

One Vijayan Menon has filed a PIL on road accident deaths in Bengaluru. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the BBMP work on filling potholes was not satisfactory and might go on forever. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar directed the BBMP to put in place a redress mechanism so that people can file complaints about potholes on roads. The bench also directed the civic body to submit a compliance report on filling the potholes. 

