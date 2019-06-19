HC quashes FIR against Yash's mother

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR registered against actor Yash’s mother for allegedly vandalising their rented house in Kathriguppe, where the family had been residing for nine years.

House owner Muniprasad and his wife had accused Pushpa — the actor’s mother — and other family members of damaging their property just before vacating it. Following a court order, the family had vacated the property on June 7. However, it was alleged that the lights, switches, kitchen slabs and toilet accessories were damaged after they vacated the house.

The owners filed a complaint against Yash’s mother and others on June 8.

Pushpa’s advocate argued before the court that the police had booked the case under IPC section 427 based on the complaint filed by the house owner, while as per law, the FIR has to be registered on the orders of the magistrate court.