Iconic places in CBD to smarten up

The iconic destinations of the CBD will soon sport a new look with smart components. The BBMP is set to float tenders soon.

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) is currently taking up the DPR for the redevelopment of Cubbon Park, Shivajinagar Bus Station and Russell Market under the Smart Cities Mission.

“We are currently taking up the DPR, likely to be completed in 15 days. We will float tenders for all three projects next month after the cost is estimated for the project,” BSCL chief engineer Nataraj G R told DH.

“The project will involve the construction of a joggers’ path with all smart components inside Cubbon Park, covering the entire park. Shivajinagar bus station will be upgraded to international standards with ramps, arc and other digitisation. Russell Market will boast a new look with a hint of the historic commercial places in the city,” Nataraj further said.

All three works are being taken up under the area-based development component under the smart cities flagship. The estimated amount for the implementation of the work will be known once the DPR is finalised.

Meanwhile, the BBMP had floated tenders for the rejuvenation of the historic KR Market and the tender is currently in process. The upgrade of KR Market includes the development of the bus stop, ramp from Chickpet metro station to bus station, vendor-hub, loading/unloading bays, redeveloping the mutton market and others at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Last month, the BBMP issued a work order for the development of 36 smart roads as per the TenderSure guidelines under two different tenders (20+16). While 20 roads cost Rs 231 crore, the remaining 16 roads come at Rs 200 crore.