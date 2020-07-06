IIIT-B awards degrees to 282 students at e-convocation

IIIT-B awards degrees to 282 students at e-convocation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2020, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 01:21 ist
IIIT-B logo. Credit: iiitb.ac.in

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) conducted its 20th convocation virtually on Sunday.

Over 282 graduating students were awarded degrees. It included seven PhD degrees, 13 Master of Science by Research degrees, 159 MTech degrees, 11 MSc degrees, 63 dual degrees, and 29 students with sponsored MTech degrees.

Exceptional students in academics and extra-curricular activities were also awarded medals and recognitions.

Prof Jitendra Malik, Arthur J Chick Professor of EECS, University of California at Berkeley, was the chief guest and N Krishnakumar, founder and former chairman, Mindtree and Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, was the guest of honour.

Chairman of the IIIT-B Governing Body Kris Gopalakrishnan and Director of IIIT-B Prof S Sadagopan presided over the event.

K Vinay Chandrasekhar from Bagalkot and a student of the Integrated MTech course has won three awards - The Student of the Year, Institute Gold Medal and Sitaram Jindal Gold Medal.

Chandrasekhar will pursue his PhD at Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IIIT-B
graduation

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 