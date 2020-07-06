IIIT-B awards degrees to 282 students at e-convocation

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) conducted its 20th convocation virtually on Sunday.

Over 282 graduating students were awarded degrees. It included seven PhD degrees, 13 Master of Science by Research degrees, 159 MTech degrees, 11 MSc degrees, 63 dual degrees, and 29 students with sponsored MTech degrees.

Exceptional students in academics and extra-curricular activities were also awarded medals and recognitions.

Prof Jitendra Malik, Arthur J Chick Professor of EECS, University of California at Berkeley, was the chief guest and N Krishnakumar, founder and former chairman, Mindtree and Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, was the guest of honour.

Chairman of the IIIT-B Governing Body Kris Gopalakrishnan and Director of IIIT-B Prof S Sadagopan presided over the event.

K Vinay Chandrasekhar from Bagalkot and a student of the Integrated MTech course has won three awards - The Student of the Year, Institute Gold Medal and Sitaram Jindal Gold Medal.

Chandrasekhar will pursue his PhD at Pennsylvania State University, USA.