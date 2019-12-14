Jayanagar car park will be ready in 3 yrs: BBMP to HC

The BBMP informed the high court that it will restore within three years the car parking area of the shopping complex in Jayanagar.

A division bench of justices Ravi Malimath and M Nagaprasanna was hearing a public interest litigation filed by R R Hiremath seeking directions to clear encroachments on the car parking area at the upper basement of the shopping complex.

The BBMP advocate submitted an affidavit filed by BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar, saying the government has approved a project for construction of three more blocks of the shopping complex adjacent to the first block at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Objecting to this, advocate for the petitioner, G R Mohan, submitted that a government body seeking three years to clear encroachments sends a wrong message to the public.