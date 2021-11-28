Kadlekai Parishe: Traffic curbs around Basavanagudi from Nov 29 to Dec 1

With the annual groundnut fair Kadlekai Parishe set to begin on Bull Temple Road on Monday, the following traffic diversions will remain in force around Basavanagudi:

Vehicles coming from Chamarajpet and Gandhi Bazaar should take a right turn at Ramakrishna Ashram and move towards Hanumanthanagar via Hayavadana Rao Road, Gavipuram Road and Mount Joy Road.

Vehicles coming from the RV Teachers’ College Junction and BP Wadia Road should turn right at Tagore Circle and drive through Gandhi Bazaar Main Road and Ashram junction to move towards Hayavadana Rao Road and Gavipuram Road.

Vehicles coming from Thyagarajanagar and Banashankari have to turn left at Kamat Yatri Nivas Road to reach KG Nagar Main Road and proceed towards Chamarajpet.

The traffic restrictions will be in place until December 1, said Joint Commissioner of Transport B R Ravikanthe Gowda.