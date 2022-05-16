Kannada film producer dies in hit-and-run accident

Kannada film producer dies in hit-and-run accident

  May 16 2022
  • updated: May 16 2022, 03:31 ist

Kannada film producer Anekal Balraj died in a hit-and-run accident in southern Bengaluru on Sunday morning, police said. 

Balraj (64) was walking back to his residence in JP Nagar 7th Phase around 8 am when the rider of a Bajaj Pulsar rear-ended him and rode off. Balraj fell down on a cement slab kept on the footpath. The resultant crash inflicted a grievous injury on his head and caused excessive bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but died shortly afterwards, a police officer said. 

Balraj produced many films, including 'Kariya' (2003, directed by Prem), 'Ganapa' (2015, directed by Prabhu Srinivas), and 'Kariya-2' (2017, directed by Prabhu Srinivas). 'Barklee', which he produced, is set to release soon. 

