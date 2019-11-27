Karnataka HC asks govt to inquire Hulimavu Lake breach

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to conduct inquiry into the breach of Hulimavu Lake and submit a detailed report before December 17.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by various individuals and organisations in encroachment of lakes and water bodies in and around Bengaluru, a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur directed the Karnataka government to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

Advocate GR Mohan submitted an interim application during the hearing and sought direction to the state government and the BBMP on breach of lake that resulted in large-scale damages and displaced hundreds of families.

Chief Justice Oka asked the state government to submit a report along with a list of precautionary measures that could prevent these type of incidents in the future.

He also directed the BBMP and BDA to ensure that the lakes in their respective jurisdiction to have proper bunds. He further asked the authorities to ensure the safety of the same.

As repeatedly lakes are breaching in the city, the bench opined that the government should be prepared for a similar situation with adequate staff and mechanism.