Kengeri metro line ready for safety inspection

BMRCL officials on Thursday reviewed the Mysore-Road Kengeri stretch of Namma Metro Phase 2 extension line which is set to go for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in the coming days.

Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh, who is also the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reviewed the progress of work on the 7.53 km of the stretch.

The extended line comprises six stations: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharati, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

"The civil and system works are nearing completion for station building and viaduct," a communication from the MD's office said, reiterating that the line is set for commercial operations in June.

The parking facility has been provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi along with two-level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with a bus bay at both sides of the station. All stations will provide a road crossing facility for the public, except at Kengeri Bus Terminal Station which is located off-road.

A foot over bridge connecting the adjacent BMTC Bus Depot and for crossing the road will be provided later, the release said.

Thee section will be the first section of BMRCL which will have an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System compatible with QR Code enabled payments.

The AFC gates will be compatible with the national common mobility card. The maximum fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs 56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, would be Rs 60.

To a question, a BMRCL official said they were yet to send the reports to the CRS along with a request for inspection. "We will request an inspection in the next two weeks," an official said.

BMRCL hopes that the extension will bring additional daily ridership of 75000, an estimate made before the pandemic hit the city.