Lack of information, uncertainty about products hurdles to Electric Vehicle adoption: Survey

Lack of basic information combined with uncertainty over products and the market is becoming hurdles in adapting Electric Vehicles (EVs), a survey has found.

A survey by researchers Ashish Verma and Mahim Khan from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Meghna Verma from the Ramaiah Institute of Management found that some respondents were unaware of basic features like charging EV batteries at home. Verma is associate professor, Transportation Systems Engineering, at IISc.

Though the Union government plans to pump Rs 8,596 crore as part of its efforts to incentivise EV adoption, changing market dynamics, especially transforming technology landscape and cost, has triggered uncertainty among those wanting to adopt zero-emission vehicles.

The survey conducted as part of the IISc study found 66.1 per cent of the 226 people singling out fuel efficiency as the most appealing technical attribute and government incentives as the important effort influencing purchase decisions.

Interestingly, 55.3 per cent of the respondents were unaware of the cheap fuel cost of EVs, but 64.6 per cent were conscious of the possible surge in petrol and diesel prices.

A majority (81.9 per cent) said they were willing to shift to EVs in the future, though the pollution caused by conventional vehicles may not be their main concern.

About 70 per cent of those who were aware of the technology raised the issue of a lower number of charging stations and the long wait for recharging.

The huge upfront cost of EVs still remains the major deterrent with 86.5 per cent of respondents belonging to the Rs 2 to 8 lakh income group mentioning it as a concern. A small minority (12 per cent) had issues with the designs of EVs, too.

Verma said awareness about the ergonomics of EVs should go hand in hand with environmental consciousness.

“The uncertainty over technology will pass over time. Governments at all levels should invest in the research and development of EVs.

“At the same time, they should come up with policies, from taxation to parking, that complement the EV adoption while disincentivising conventional vehicles,” he told DH.