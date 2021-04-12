Lack of signage caused death at Bengaluru metro station

Two days after an elderly passenger died at the Yelachenahalli metro station, stepping into the shaft by mistaking the doorway for a toilet, commuters faulted the BMRCL for lack of signages.

Nagaraj, a 65-year-old man, fell to his death after he opened a door and stepped into the utility shaft at the Yelachenahalli metro station. Though the incident took place on April 4, it came to the officials’ notice on April 9.

'BMRCL failed'

Bhargavi K, a resident of Kanakapura Road, said the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) failed in its responsibility on two counts.

"The elderly person died as the metro station did not have any signage indicating the danger. Secondly, the authorities should have locked the door to the shaft," she said.

She further stated that the security guards at the metro station do not speak Kannada, leading to a communication gap with commuters.

Guru Krishnamurthy, a regular commuter, said the BMRCL is yet to learn the importance of providing information in the local language.

"One has to hold a protest and blacken the existing signboards to get their attention. But they will forget it soon. Instead, officials should take initiatives to understand the need of Namma Metro commuters," he said.

Asked about the demand for signage, a senior official in the BMRCL said they will take appropriate steps after looking into the complaint.