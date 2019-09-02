372 donors help treat child with Thalassemia

When three-year-old Aadvik Patro was diagnosed with Thalassemia, the shocked family had no clue on how to collect the staggering sum needed to treat him.

That was when the online crowdfunding platform — Impactguru.com — came to the family’s aid. Collecting the Rs 45 lakh needed for the treatment may still look a long way off, but the family now has about Rs 13 lakh to begin Aadvik’s chemotherapy. The toddler was diagnosed with Thalassemia Major and doctors at the city’s Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Institute confirmed that this treatment was his only ray of hope.

Aadvik’s father Ashwin Patro works for a private automotive company. The information available at the fundraiser profile says the family had exhausted all their savings on Aadvik’s treatment and turned to the crowdfunding platform for help.

Impactguru’s co-founder Piyush Jain said the crowdfunding for Aadvik’s treatment was set up three months ago. “In all, there were 372 donations,” Jain said. The largest individual donation for the crowdfunding was Rs 50,000.

“This case required a large sum. Even if it’s someone with a good income, the money is very large to arrange in a short span. They have raised Rs 13.2 lakh. Right now, the child is undergoing chemotherapy.”