Bangalore Literature Festival: 'Devaraj Urs didn't make me a minister on astrologer's advice', says Moily

Former chief minister M Veerappa Moily recalled memories while discussing his Kannada autobiography Nanna Bogaseya Aakasha.

"My real name is Giriappa Moily. My mother might have mispronounced my name at the time of my school admission. My headmaster wrote it as Veerappa Moily. Since then, I have been known by that name," said Moily.

According to the Congress leader, he almost ended up becoming a cricketer. "I played cricket. I might have ended up as a cricketer but fate pushed me into politics. I wouldn't play big shots in that game, but here in politics and as a writer, I have hit big shots, he added.

In response to a question about why he left former chief minister Devaraj Urs, Moily responded: "He did not make me a minister because the astrologer said I would not do a good job, so I left him."

Asking about retirement, the 82-year-old said, "I will retire the day I die."