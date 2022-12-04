B'lore Lit Fest: Ex-CM Moily speaks of fate, career

Bangalore Literature Festival: 'Devaraj Urs didn't make me a minister on astrologer's advice', says Moily

According to the Congress leader, he almost ended up becoming a cricketer

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 00:34 ist
M Veerappa Moily at the Bangalore Literature Festival. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister M Veerappa Moily recalled memories while discussing his Kannada autobiography Nanna Bogaseya Aakasha

"My real name is Giriappa Moily. My mother might have mispronounced my name at the time of my school admission. My headmaster wrote it as Veerappa Moily. Since then, I have been known by that name," said Moily. 

According to the Congress leader, he almost ended up becoming a cricketer. "I played cricket. I might have ended up as a cricketer but fate pushed me into politics. I wouldn't play big shots in that game, but here in politics and as a writer, I have hit big shots, he added. 

In response to a question about why he left former chief minister Devaraj Urs, Moily responded: "He did not make me a minister because the astrologer said I would not do a good job, so I left him." 

Asking about retirement, the 82-year-old said, "I will retire the day I die." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M Veerappa Moily
Congress
Bengaluru Literature Festival
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

 