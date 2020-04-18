BBMP fixes prices of mutton, chicken

Following frequent complaints from the public that meat shops are hiking prices during the lockdown, the civic body has ventured to regulate the prices of chicken and mutton.
The BBMP has notified the prices of various meat products under the Consumer Protection Act for the duration of the lockdown.
Accordingly, it has fixed the price of a dressed chicken at Rs 160 per kg, while it determined the price tag on a skinout chicken as Rs 180 per kg. The
live weight sale of chicken has been fixed at Rs 125 per kg. Similarly, mutton will cost Rs 700 per kg.
Warning traders across the city against violating the price fixtures, the civic body has said it would deal with offenders stringently under the provisions of Karnataka Municipal Act of 1976.
