Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm; police checks cause traffic snarls

Minutes before the 10 pm to 5 am curfew came into effect on Tuesday, police started asking hotels, bars, pubs and other commercial establishments to shutter.

Police began setting up barricades and checkpoints at all main thoroughfares.

Using public address systems, police asked shops and other establishments to down the shutters. In many areas, beat constables made sure the establishments shut their doors. As per the instructions of the city police chief Kamal Pant, police inspectors also joined the rounds, asking members of the public to cooperate.

Vehicle movement on several flyovers was restricted or barred. Police checks caused traffic snarls at some junctions. Those claiming to be working in the essential services sector were asked to show their identity cards to get through the barricades.

In several places, owners had closed the shops voluntarily around 9.30 pm. Police personnel were deployed in Majestic and the Mysuru Road Bus Station to ensure passengers’ safety.

On Tuesday evening, citizens dependent on private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and taxis scrambled to get home as the curfew restrictions allow only public transport.

The night curfew, aimed at checking the spread of Omicron, will remain in effect from December 28 to January 7.

