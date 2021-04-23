Bengaluru North University postpones UG, PG exams

Bengaluru North University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate exams scheduled to be held between April 21 and 26 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The revised timetable will be notified in due course, the university said.
