Consulting sector most sought-after in IIM-B placements

All 437 eligible two-year MBA students of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, were recruited for summer placements by over a hundred companies making 446 offers from October 15 to 18.

Consulting was one of the most sought-after domain, and over 127 offers were made in this sector, followed by marketing and sales domains with 79 offers.

Over 72 offers were made finance, banking and investments domain and 33 in the e-commerce sector. There were 40 offers in leadership track or general management track and 58 offers in information technology and product management sector.

Over 11 offers were made in the analytics, 16 in the operations sector and 10 in the retail sector.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, chair of Career Development Services, IIMB said: "Placements were completed in record time due to improvement in the resume verification process and effective management of pre-placement talks and interview schedules by the student placement committee and the career development services office."

According to Newton Bishoyi, student placement representative, there was an increase in international offers made by many regular and new recruiters.

The intake in technology and product management sector has gone up as compared to previous years, Bishoyi added.