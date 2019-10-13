Diner finds glass piece in fried rice

When Shwetha K ate a spoonful of fried rice that was served to her at a restaurant on Indiranagar’s 80 Feet Road, she felt something hard scraping her mouth.

Shwetha, a resident of Diamond District, was alarmed to find a thick piece of glass. While the restaurant’s staff were indifferent, she showed the glass piece to the cashier, who apologised, but refused to share the contact details of the manager or owner for Shwetha to make a complaint.

Shwetha lodged a complaint with the Jeevan Bima Nagar police, who registered a non-cognizable offence case against the restaurant owner, and are investigating.