EV push fine but revive public transport first, say experts

The Centre’s decision to exempt new owners of electric vehicles from paying registration and renewal fees will likely boost EV sales but experts warn that it may not make the transport sector sustainable.

Fourteen states have proposed policies to encourage the EVs following the Centre's push under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Strong Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) schemes. Many see vehicles as a positive force in the efforts to reduce air pollution.

Karnataka's separate policy helped it emerge as one of the top three states in terms of EV adoption in 2020. While the state has offered tax exemption to private EVs, the incentive has failed to lure buyers due to the high upfront cost.

While officials say the registration fee exemption may be one of the many ways of encouraging electric vehicles, a source warned that the lack of charging infrastructure may hinder the growth.

Experts say the government should make sure that the success of EVs does not come at the cost of public transport, which has seen its ridership fall drastically in the post-Covid scenario.

Ashish Verma, associate professor, Transportation Systems Engineering at Indian Institute of Science, said: “Rising fuel prices and Covid may as well force more people to shift to private vehicles. This is the time for the government to think of a holistic approach to make the cities sustainable. We should know that whether it is EV or conventional vehicles, the width of the road will be limited. EVs can improve air quality but can’t replace public transport."

The other alternative, he said, is to design cities in such a way as to reduce the distance of travel. "That requires a careful regulation and monitoring of land use, which is absent even in the newly built cities, like Gurgaon and Noida,” he added.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the state should make public transport safe, affordable and reliable.

"The Centre and the state must fund public transport and allied projects that have already proven to be the best solutions in moving a city. Complete vaccination and removing red tape that has held back projects should go hand in hand,” he said.