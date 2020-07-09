Forensic lab sealed after staff tests Covid-19 positive

Forensic lab sealed after staff tests Covid-19 positive

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:24 ist
Twelve more policemen from various stations across the city have also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Credit: DH File Photo

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Madiwala was sealed on Wednesday for three days after a stenographer and a City Armed Reserve (CAR) police constable at the lab tested positive.

Twelve more policemen from various stations across the city have also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Policemen of the rank of constable and assistant sub-inspector attached with the VV Puram and SR Nagar stations, and Subramanyapura, Kengeri traffic, and other stations, and a driver of the personal assistant of an Additional Director General of Police residing in Mahalakshmi Layout have been infected. 

Meanwhile, policemen continue to face problems in getting timely ambulance service. An assistant sub-inspector from the Kamakshipalya station who tested positive struggled to go to hospital as there was no ambulance available.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
FSL

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 