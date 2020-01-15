Friend saves man after seeing his suicide video on social media

A cable operator out to kill himself was saved in the nick of time after a friend saw his self video on social media and rushed him to a hospital, police said.

Kumar (not his real name) made the video on his mobile phone around Monday noon and posted it on social media. In the video, he spoke about problems in his marital life and narrated how his in-laws had snatched his wife from him. He said he had lost the desire to live and was going to end his life.

One of his friends saw the video and immediately rushed to his house. To his utter shock, he found Kumar hanging from the ceiling. He had the presence of mind to rush him to a hospital where doctors managed to save Kumar.

Kumar had told his friends that he had lost all hope after his in-laws took his wife away and threatened to get her a divorce.