Govt nod awaited for offline Chitra Santhe

Even as the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath plans to hold the annual art exhibition Chitra Santhe in Kumara Krupa Road in 2022, doubts prevail over getting the government nod due to the Omicron threat.

“Nothing is more important than people’s health. We will follow what the government suggests,” Parishath general secretary K S Appajiah said, adding that the online show will continue this year. “We will also display works at our galleries,” Appajiah said.

Artists DH spoke to had mixed views about the online show. While one from Bengaluru said it was beneficial since works could be sold abroad, another artist from Mysuru said he would not like to be associated with certain art works displayed on the platform due to creative differences.

Though the fair should ideally take place in January, Parishath sources said they are willing to wait if the government permits a full-fledged show at a later date. The Chitra Santhe has already received 700 entries in various categories.

