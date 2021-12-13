Govt nod awaited for offline Chitra Santhe

Govt nod awaited for offline Chitra Santhe

Though the fair should ideally take place in January, Parishath sources said they are willing to wait if the government permits a full-fledged show at a later date

Jahnavi R and Dhriti Subramanyam
Jahnavi R and Dhriti Subramanyam, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 04:50 ist
Art lovers looking painting exhibit at Chitra Santhe, organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Even as the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath plans to hold the annual art exhibition Chitra Santhe in Kumara Krupa Road in 2022, doubts prevail over getting the government nod due to the Omicron threat.

“Nothing is more important than people’s health. We will follow what the government suggests,” Parishath general secretary K S Appajiah said, adding that the online show will continue this year. “We will also display works at our galleries,” Appajiah said.

Artists DH spoke to had mixed views about the online show. While one from Bengaluru said it was beneficial since works could be sold abroad, another artist from Mysuru said he would not like to be associated with certain art works displayed on the platform due to creative differences.

Though the fair should ideally take place in January, Parishath sources said they are willing to wait if the government permits a full-fledged show at a later date. The Chitra Santhe has already received 700 entries in various categories.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Chitra Santhe
Artists
Art

What's Brewing

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

Alice, seen by waking eyes

Alice, seen by waking eyes

A question of mind over matter?

A question of mind over matter?

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

 