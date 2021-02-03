KSTDC begins Tirupati darshan trips

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) resumed the ‘Tirupati Balaji City Darshan’ programme from Monday after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The darshan will be held all days of the week by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety guidelines laid down by the government.

KSTDC will charge Rs 2,090 per passenger in a Volvo bus and Rs 2,200 per passenger travelling in a multi-axle Volvo bus.

It will also offer a 20% discount for senior citizens.

Travellers can book tickets at the KSTDC offices at Yeshwantpur, Kempegowda bus terminus, on the redBus portal and with the corporation’s authorised travel agents, besides booking online, a press release said.