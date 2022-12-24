Malleswaram temple decked like Naga Loka for car festival on December 24

The 89-year-old Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple in Malleswaram now has a structure inspired by Naga Loka built as a precursor to this year’s Brahma Rathotsava on December 25.

The entrance of the 40-foot, 80-m wide decoration is structured like a burrow from which five snakes have risen. It is built with gunny bags, thermocol and Plaster of Paris.

About 80 labourers and 50 artists worked for 78 days to build the structure.

Film art director Vasanth Rao Kulkarni worked as chief art director to build the structure with artists from Bengaluru, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh as supporting crew. Its entrance leads into a tunnelway designed according to the mythological descriptions of the Naga Loka.

Ravishankar, secretary of Malleswaram Arya-Vaishya Sangha, told DH: “We have been decorating temples under different themes for the rathotsava since 2004. We host different kinds of folk art forms during the rathotsava, which recreates the ambiance of a village in this metro city. The decoration will be in place till January 2. Thousands of people visit the temple every day,” Ravishankar added.

The procession happens once every two years.