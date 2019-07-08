Man-animal conflict on the rise in Yelahanka

Monkey menace has reached a tipping point in various wards of Yelahanka as authorities keep shirking responsibility despite rising complaints from the residents.

The conflict is glaring in wards including Chowdeshwari, Attur, Yelahanka New Town and other areas. The residents of the respective wards who voiced this issue during the Janaspandana programme organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani here on Sunday said there are over 300 macaques in all the three aforementioned wards. They complained continuous calls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) forest sell proved futile.

Describing the problem, a resident said: “The monkeys are feasting on vegetables, fruits and groceries in shops and markets. That’s a livelihood for people after all. We want the monkeys safely relocated.” Yelahanka deputy RFO present at the programme said they were not aware of the scale of the menace.

However, it was promised the issue will be raised with the higher authorities, prompting them to take reasonable actions keeping in mind the provisions of the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972.

Pigs in the area is another menace. BBMP officials maintain the civic body has been regularly sending pig catchers to areas where the menace was prominent. “They are a particular community whose livelihood thrives on pigs. They requested us some time. We are on it and the same will be resolved soon,” said BBMP’s animal husbandry assistant director Ramesh K P. He said the civic body has floated a tender seeking contractors to catch pigs.

Another perturbing problem the entire zone faces is the increasing number of stray dogs. Residents questioned the BBMP about the Animal Birth Control Programme for strays. According to officials, tenders have been called. As soon as they zero in on the bidders, it shall begin, said an official.