No BBMP budget allocation to renovate Bengaluru markets on the verge of collapse

Although 12 of the 116 markets in the city are in total shambles, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not allocate funds to renovate them.

Officials from the BBMP’s market wing said they issued notices to the vendors to vacate the shops, but reluctant vendors only cite reasons to stay put.

“We are not collecting rent from the vendors,” a senior BBMP official said.

Vendors in the markets said the BBMP must first make alternative arrangements before asking them to move out.

“We have been running our businesses here for several years. If they ask us to leave without giving us a reason, how can we accept that?” asked a vendor in Johnson Market.

Cash crunch, says BBMP

Civic officials said they had no funds to renovate the markets. “The buildings pose a danger to their lives and that is why we want them to vacate. Since there is no budgetary allocation, we don’t know if the markets can be demolished, rebuilt or renovated,” an official said.

The cash crunch prompted the BBMP to table a proposal before the government to develop the markets under the public-private partnership model, but the proposal is neither approved nor rejected, officials said.

“Private companies can invest in the construction of markets, and we can work on a revenue-sharing model.

“But though the proposal was submitted in 2015, we are yet to get the approval,” a official said.

Johnson, Cubbonpet and Mavalli are among the 12 markets designated for renovation.

Check out latest DH videos here