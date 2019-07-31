No metro from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli on Sat, Sun

Metro services will be suspended on Baiyappanahalli-MG Road section of the Purple Line from 9.30 pm on Saturday to 11 am on Sunday.

In a press release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the regular maintenance on the stretch had necessitated the suspension.

"On August 3 (Saturday), the last through train from Baiyapanahalli to Mysore Road will leave at 9.30 pm, and the last through train to Baiyapanahalli will leave Mysore Road at 9 pm," it said.

Train services will not be affected on the remaining section of the Purple Line between MG Road and Mysore Road. There will be no changes in the train services on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli), the release added.