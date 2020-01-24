Polls to medical council posts held

After much controversy, the elections to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) was held on Thursday.

Doctors turned up to vote for the posts of teaching and non-teaching category office bearers at various booths in the city.

Missing names from the voters’ list and incorrect address were some of the issues the doctors encountered as they went out to vote.

“One of the doctors was a resident of JP Nagar. However, when she came to vote, she found herself listed as a resident of Mangaluru,” said Dr Ravindra, one of the contestants.

Lauding the way the elections were conducted, Dr Vishal Rao, a voter, said the polls were well organised and fast-paced when compared to the previous time.

Previously, the registrar of the KMC had prepared a voters’ list of just 42,000 practitioners, while a fraction of doctors had alleged that there were over 1.28 lakh registered doctors in the state. The issue was later resolved in court.

DH tried to reach Panduranga Garag, the returning officer, but he did not respond.