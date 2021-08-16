Rotary Club of Peenya launches tree-planting drive

Rotary Club of Peenya under RID 3190 organised a drive to plant fruit-bearing trees on Independence Day at the 3rd Battalion KSRP ground in Koramangala. District Governor-elect Rtn Jeetendra Aneja planted saplings along with volunteers.

District Youth Service Director Savitha Suresh and Rotary Bangalore Peenya President Rtn B M Nataraju presented the ‘Vocational Service Awards’ to those who have made significant contributions in the field of horticulture, besides felicitating KSRP personnel. The project was supported by Samrudhi Trust.