Rotary Club of Peenya launches tree-planting drive

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 04:22 ist
The sapling planting drive at KSRP parade ground in Koramangala. Credit: DH Photo

Rotary Club of Peenya under RID 3190 organised a drive to plant fruit-bearing trees on Independence Day at the 3rd Battalion KSRP ground in Koramangala. District Governor-elect Rtn Jeetendra Aneja planted saplings along with volunteers.

District Youth Service Director Savitha Suresh and Rotary Bangalore Peenya President Rtn B M Nataraju presented the ‘Vocational Service Awards’ to those who have made significant contributions in the field of horticulture, besides felicitating KSRP personnel. The project was supported by Samrudhi Trust.

Bengaluru
Rotary Club

