Seniors show the way

Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, one of the strongholds of JD(S) party in the city, witnessed poor voting turnout. However, it topped the Bengaluru constituencies, which went to bypolls, with a decent polling percentage of 50.92.

While the youngsters are indifferent towards the polls, for many senior citizens, voting has become a part of their social responsibilities for many decades. Many elders, who have crossed 90 years, did give up their chance to choose their representative to the legislative house.

For Swathi, a Human Resource recruiter at a private firm, the bypolls are nothing but a waste of their time. “This type of political dramas are indeed depressing. We have to spare out unnecessarily for their political disarray. It is saddening that the voters who elect them to solve their problems are insulted to this extent,” she said.

However, the bypolls did not disappoint some of the senior voters.

Rathnabhai, a 98-year-old Marappana Palya resident, is ecstatic. Her age did not stop her from voting. “I have been casting my vote for seven decades. But I feel disappointed to vote even before the end of the assembly term. But I have to perform my duty for my benefit,” she said.

However, for a few the byelections put them in the unnecessary problem.

Padma M, a resident of Vrushabhavathi Nagar who works in Malleswaram, had to take taking half day leave for the polls.

“I have to attend my work as my office is situated in Malleswaram, and there is no holiday for any offices there. Though my work is important, I have to take half day leave to cast my vote although as a voter I had performed my duty last year,” she said.

However, despite different opinion, the polling was peacefully in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency.