Techie, costume designer killed in separate road accidents

A 26-year-old software engineer from Kerala was killed in an accident on Kasavanahalli Main Road in Southeast Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased, Akshay, and a friend named Amit left home on a motorbike around 11.30 pm to buy cigarettes. Akshay rode the bike while Amit sat on the pillion.

As it rained heavily, Akshay tried to speed and overtake an auto-rickshaw but ended up driving into a stationary car. Both fell off the two-wheeler. Akshay died on the way to hospital while Amit is undergoing treatment.

Neither had worn a helmet, according to an investigating police officer.

Also Read | 15 missing in Uttar Pradesh after tractor trolley falls into river; Yogi expresses grief

Police said the accident was caused by Akshay’s reckless and negligent riding, and have opened a case against him. Akshay and Amit lived in Kasavanahalli.

Bike-truck collision

Another road accident near Whitefield, in eastern Bengaluru, claimed the life of a costume designer hailing from Gujarat.

Vaishali Patel, 32, died following a collision between a two-wheeler and a truck on Sunday morning, the Whitefield traffic police said.

Vaishali was riding on the motorbike with a friend named Hemaraj. As they rode up, the two-wheeler collided with a truck.

Vaishali died on the spot while Hemaraj suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Vaishali had recently moved to Bengaluru for work, police added.