Techie, costume designer killed in separate road accidents

  Aug 29 2022, 00:52 ist
  updated: Aug 29 2022, 02:53 ist
A 26-year-old software engineer from Kerala was killed in an accident on Kasavanahalli Main Road in Southeast Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said. 

The deceased, Akshay, and a friend named Amit left home on a motorbike around 11.30 pm to buy cigarettes. Akshay rode the bike while Amit sat on the pillion.

As it rained heavily, Akshay tried to speed and overtake an auto-rickshaw but ended up driving into a stationary car. Both fell off the two-wheeler. Akshay died on the way to hospital while Amit is undergoing treatment.

Neither had worn a helmet, according to an investigating police officer.

Police said the accident was caused by Akshay’s reckless and negligent riding, and have opened a case against him. Akshay and Amit lived in Kasavanahalli. 

Bike-truck collision

Another road accident near Whitefield, in eastern Bengaluru, claimed the life of a costume designer hailing from Gujarat. 

Vaishali Patel, 32, died following a collision between a two-wheeler and a truck on Sunday morning, the Whitefield traffic police said. 

Vaishali was riding on the motorbike with a friend named Hemaraj. As they rode up, the two-wheeler collided with a truck.

Vaishali died on the spot while Hemaraj suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said. 

Vaishali had recently moved to Bengaluru for work, police added. 

