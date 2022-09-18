Two die as raft capsizes in Hemmigepura Lake

A group of six men — all school van drivers working for Jain Public School, Jayanagar — had gone partying at the lake

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 00:11 ist

Two men drowned after a raft capsized in Hemmegipura Lake, South Bengaluru, on Saturday night, police said. 

A group of six men — all school van drivers working for Jain Public School, Jayanagar — had gone partying at the lake. They relished mutton and alcohol. After some time, three of them decided to go on a fishing expedition by hiring a raft. Midway into the lake, the raft capsized. 

One of the men, Chiranjeevi, managed to swim to safety while the other — Shankar (35) from Gollahalli and Shiva (25) from Hemmegipura — drowned. Their bodies were retrieved on Sunday, Thalaghattapura police said. 

