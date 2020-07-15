Lockdown orders receive tepid response, police begin crackdown in Bengaluru

The nine-day long lockdown announced by the state government in Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural to contain the spread of Covid-19 came into effect on Tuesday. However, in a stark contrast to the strict lockdown orders by the government and police, people hardly complied with the orders in several parts of the city.

Vehicles and people came out in large numbers and people were seen moving out in groups in crowded areas like markets and shopping hubs of Bengaluru. Citing relaxation provided by the government to industries, several people were seen venturing out in Peenya, Dasarahalli, Yeshwantpur and Rajajinagar localities.

Popular market hubs such as KR Market, Malleshwaram, Dasarahalli and Sri Ramapura witnessed thousands of people coming out in large numbers and buying supplies such as vegetables, fruits, flowers among other items. Even though traffic cops blocked and barricaded all the flyovers, vehicles were seen on several major roads. Prominent junctions on Tumakuru Road, Old Madras road and Hosur Road witnessed traffic jams for a while as police stopped several vehicles for checking.

Crackdown after 12:00 noon

Allowing people to buy essential commodities until 12:00 noon as permitted by the state government, police swung into action post noon and cracked down on people loitering on the streets and traders refusing to comply with the lockdown orders.

Police in Shantinagar forced traders to close shops at 12:00 noon and appealed to comply with the lockdown orders. Police teams in market areas forcibly vacated the vendors and chased motorists away. Police also seized many vehicles at Hudson circle, Tumakuru Road, Anand Rao Circle, Shivaji Nagar, Banaswadi Road.