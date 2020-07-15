Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,33,073 as of July 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 24,136

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 0 Arunachal Pradesh 387 2 Assam 17,807 46 Bihar 18,853 160 Chandigarh 588 8 Chhattisgarh 4,217 19 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 395 1 Daman and Diu 100 0 Goa 2,753 18 Gujarat 43,723 2,071 Haryana 22,628 308 Himachal Pradesh 1302 11 Jharkhand 4,225 36 Karnataka 41,581 761 Kerala 8,930 34 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 18207 663 Maharashtra 2,67,665 10,695 Manipur 1626 0 Meghalaya 318 2 Mizoram 233 0 Nagaland 878 0 Delhi 1,15,346 3,446 Puducherry 1,531 18 Punjab 8,511 213 Rajasthan 25,571 524 Sikkim 192 0 Tamil Nadu 1,47,324 2,032 Telangana 37745 375 Tripura 2080 2 Uttar Pradesh 39,742 983 Uttarakhand 3,686 50 West Bengal 32,838 980 Odisha 14,280 74 Andhra Pradesh 33,019 408 Jammu and Kashmir 11,173 195 Ladakh 1093 1 Cases being reassigned to states 2358

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.