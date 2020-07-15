Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 9,33,073; death toll stands at 24,136 as of July 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 07:35 ist
Medics prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing, in Dibrugarh district. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 9 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 9,33,073 as of July 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 24,136

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1680
Arunachal Pradesh3872
Assam17,80746
Bihar18,853160
Chandigarh5888
Chhattisgarh4,21719
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3951
Daman and Diu1000
Goa2,75318
Gujarat43,7232,071
Haryana22,628308
Himachal Pradesh130211
Jharkhand4,22536
Karnataka41,581761
Kerala8,93034
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh18207663
Maharashtra2,67,66510,695
Manipur16260
Meghalaya3182
Mizoram2330
Nagaland8780
Delhi1,15,3463,446
Puducherry1,53118
Punjab8,511213
Rajasthan25,571524
Sikkim1920
Tamil Nadu1,47,3242,032
Telangana37745375
Tripura20802
Uttar Pradesh39,742983
Uttarakhand3,68650
West Bengal32,838980
Odisha14,28074
Andhra Pradesh33,019408
Jammu and Kashmir11,173195
Ladakh10931
Cases being reassigned to states2358 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,34,621

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Uttarakhand
Jammu and Kahsmir
Ladakh
Himachal Pradesh
Delhi
Haryana
Chandigarh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Goa
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Nagaland
Meghalaya
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Tripura
Daman and Diu
Mizoram
Assam
Guwahati
Punjab
Kerala
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 