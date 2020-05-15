Lockdown shows industries are polluting water: Mayor Goutham Kumar

The Bengaluru Mayor has stated that studies of the water before and after the lockdown have shown that industries are to blame for pollution and strict action needs to be taken against such units.

In his letter to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar cited studies conducted by NGOs Citizens for Citizes, Koti Vruksha Sainya, Namami Vrushabhavati Foundation and others to seek urgent action against industry.

He said the studies showed that pollution levels in water went down significantly during the lockdown period as the industries were closed.

"In light of the findings, it is established that the chemical and other pollutants from the industries are leading to pollution of water in the storm water drain. Immediate steps should be taken to ensure that such industries treat the polluted water failing which their licence is cancelled," he requested.